Skip to main content
Twins take Cal Poly SS Brooks Lee 8th overall in MLB Draft

Twins take Cal Poly SS Brooks Lee 8th overall in MLB Draft

The Twins upgraded their infield depth with their first pick of the night.

Owen Main | University of Cal Poly Athletics

The Twins upgraded their infield depth with their first pick of the night.

The Minnesota Twins added to their infield depth on Sunday night selecting Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Lee projects as a patient hitter that had more extra-base hits (46) than strikeouts (41) during his junior season. He hit .357/.462/.664 for the Mustangs this year with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 58 games. 

An excellent fielder, Lee has a strong arm and is likely to move to third base later in his career. MLB.com's scouting report praised Lee's bat-to-ball skills and his intangibles coming his father Larry, who serves as the head coach at Cal Poly.

"Talk to any scout about the switch-hitting infielder and the first thing that comes up are his otherworldly bat-to-ball skills. He almost never strikes out... He can drive the ball from both sides of the plate and as he’s gotten more physical, it’s easy to project him having better-than-average power in the future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The son of a coach, he thinks like one on the field and plays like a veteran, giving more certainty that he’s going to maximize all of his tools as a pro."

The Athletic's Dan Hayes reports that the Twins were "thrilled" that Lee fell to the Twins in the draft and Aaron Gleeman adds the Twins believe he will be an impact bat that will move quickly through the system.

Baseball lineage dominated the early picks in this year's draft with Stillwater (OK) High School shortstop -- and son of former major league outfielder Matt Holliday -- Jackson Holliday selected by the Baltimore Orioles.

Wesleyan High School outfielder Druw Jones -- son of Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones -- went to the Arizona Diamondbacks with the second overall pick and former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker went to the Texas Rangers with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Twins have two more picks remaining on Sunday night, as they hold the 48th overall selection in the second round and the 68th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B.

Related Articles

Brooks Lee
MN Twins

Twins take Cal Poly SS Brooks Lee 8th overall in MLB Draft

By Chris Schad28 minutes ago
Chris Archer
MN Twins

White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

Delle Donne, Mystics cool off surging Lynx

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton to start for AL in MLB All-Star Game

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Ryan Jeffers has fractured thumb, could be out 2 months

By Chris Schad6 hours ago
USATSI_18704962_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

By Chris Schad6 hours ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

By Chris Schad7 hours ago
USATSI_18704816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

By Joe NelsonJul 16, 2022