Gordon's 6 RBI, Sanchez's moonshot propels Twins to 5th straight win

Nick Gordon's 6 RBI, Gary Sanchez's moonshot propels Twins to 5th straight win

After losing six straight, the Twins are back on a winning streak.
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Gordon drove in a career-high six runs and Gary Sanchez launched a massive moonshot as the Minnesota Twins earned their fifth straight victory in a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Gordon was the star of the game as his first-inning double drove in a pair of runs to give the Twins a 2-0 lead. Jake Cave extended Minnesota's lead with a solo home run in the second before Boston scored four unanswered runs off of Chris Archer to take a 4-3 lead.

With the Twins down in the bottom of the fifth, Gordon stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a grand slam over the right-center wall to put Minnesota back in front.

Gordon's granny put the Twins ahead 7-4 but it wasn't the longest home run of the night. That belonged to Gary Sanchez, whose 416-foot home run landed in the third deck and gave the Twins an 8-4 lead.

The Twins cruised from there, extending their winning streak and keeping pace with the Cleveland Guardians, who defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Down 1.5 games for first place in the American League Central, the Twins will go for their second straight sweep on Wednesday night when Joe Ryan takes the mound against Michael Wacha.

