Report: Twins place Randy Dobnak on outright waivers

Randy Dobnak is up for grabs after the Twins placed him on outright waivers Wednesday, according to Twins insiders Darren Wolfson and Brandon Warne.

Dobnak, who suffered two ruptured tendons on his pitching hand earlier this season, has been with the St. Paul Saints at the Triple-A level since late August. He's made five appearances and allowed nine runs in 8.2 innings while issuing eight walks and sriking out seven batters.

The Twins signed Dobnak in 2021 to a five-year, $9.25 million contract.

That's key because any team that claims him will be responsible for Dobnak's contract, which costs the Twins an average annual salary of about $1.8 million.

Dobnak's finger tendons bothered him last year and forced him to begin the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since September 2021.