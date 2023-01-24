Skip to main content
Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

The Twins are making more moves.

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins are making more moves.

The Minnesota Twins are making another move, trading for Kansas City Royals' center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the trade Monday evening. Dan Hayes of The Athletic is reporting the Twins are sending Kansas minor league pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz.

Taylor, 31, spent much of his career with the Washington Nationals, winning the World Series against the Houston Astros in 2019, hitting a home run in Game 2.

He has spent the last two seasons in Kansas, last season hitting .254 with 9 homers and 43 RBI in 414 at bats. He also won a Golden Glove in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He'll be the second trade made by the Twins since they secured Carlos Correa on a six-year contract. Last week the Twins traded AL Batting Champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and two prospects. 

They've also added outfielder Joey Gallo to the lineup in free agency. The addition of Gallo and now Taylor will increase the likelihood that the Twins will trade Max Kepler.

Related Articles

USATSI_19128844_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

By Bring Me The Sports
Stefon Diggs
MN Vikings

Stefon Diggs' reaction to Bills loss will be very familiar to Vikings fans

By Chris Schad
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

7 players the Vikings need to cut to escape salary cap hell

By Joe Nelson
Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts
MN Vikings

Vikings guaranteed to play this year's Super Bowl teams next season

By Joe Nelson
Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves' Naz Reid drawing trade interest

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

The future of the Vikings, Part 1: Quarterback

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Prescott, Diggs, Cousins
MN Vikings

Cowboys and Bills lose, so NFL fans are talking about Kirk Cousins

By Joe Nelson
Jake Mauer and Joe Mauer
MN Twins

Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66

By Joe Nelson