Report: Twins trade for Royals CF Michael A. Taylor

The Minnesota Twins are making another move, trading for Kansas City Royals' center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the trade Monday evening. Dan Hayes of The Athletic is reporting the Twins are sending Kansas minor league pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz.

Taylor, 31, spent much of his career with the Washington Nationals, winning the World Series against the Houston Astros in 2019, hitting a home run in Game 2.

He has spent the last two seasons in Kansas, last season hitting .254 with 9 homers and 43 RBI in 414 at bats. He also won a Golden Glove in 2021.

He'll be the second trade made by the Twins since they secured Carlos Correa on a six-year contract. Last week the Twins traded AL Batting Champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and two prospects.

They've also added outfielder Joey Gallo to the lineup in free agency. The addition of Gallo and now Taylor will increase the likelihood that the Twins will trade Max Kepler.