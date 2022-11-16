Report: Twins will make Correa 'richest offer in team history'

Skip to main content
Report: Twins will make Carlos Correa 'richest offer in team history'

The Twins have also reportedly expressed interested in Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is among a handful of extremely talented shortstops on the free-agent market and according to one report the Minnesota Twins want him back. 

Longtime Twin Cities sports reporter Darren Wolfson says the Twins are planning to make Correa the richest offer in team history. 

"They are going to make him a very nice offer. In fact, I was told this week that they are pushing for closure sooner rather than later," Wolfson said on Mackey & Judd on Tuesday. "They are going to make the richest offer in team history."

The $35.1 million Correa made this past season with the Twins is the richest single-season deal in Twins history, while Joe Mauer's eight-year, $184 million contract signed in 201- is the largest overall contract in team history. 

"It's going to take a seven, eight or nine-year deal for $265 to $300 million. Maybe more," Wolfson continued, noting that the Twins are "open-minded" to giving Correa multiple player options, perhaps even an opt out after the 2024 season. 

"They have reached out on Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts is also represented by Scott [Boras]," Wolfson went on. "Correa certainly priority No. 1, but know that they have touched base on Bogaerts, on Swanson."

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cubs are favored to sign Correa while the favorite for Trea Turner is the Philadelphia Phillies. And NESN reports that the Red Sox consider Bogaerts their top offseason priority. 

DraftKings odds to sign Correa: 

  • Cubs +280
  • Cardinals +550
  • Twins +550
  • Phillies +700
  • Giants +750
  • Yankees +750
  • Red Sox +800

"[The Cubs] are basically involved in all the main shortstops out there in free agency," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said Wednesday. "I think the Cubs and Correa will be the pairing we talk about the most until it happens or he goes somewhere else.”

