Skip to main content
Reports: Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving for LSU

Reports: Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving for LSU

Johnson is expected to remain with the Twins through their series in Cleveland.

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is expected to remain with the Twins through their series in Cleveland.

Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is reportedly leaving the team to return to college baseball, accepting an offer for the same position at LSU.

Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com was first with the report the news, saying that Johnson has opted to return to the collegiate ranks after spending the past four years with the Twins. 

The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes later confirmed the report, saying the Twins had only learned about Johnson's negotiations with LSU on Saturday. After meeting with Johnson to see what would make the Twins' job more appealing, he made the decision to return to the SEC, where he coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before joining the Twins in 2019.

The loss of Johnson is a big deal for the Twins, who currently own a two-game lead in the American League Central. Gleeman reports that Johnson is expected to remain with the team through their five-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, but it leaves a void for a staff that currently ranks 11th in team ERA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Wes Johnson
MN Twins

Reports: Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving for LSU

By Chris Schad17 seconds ago
USATSI_18600438_168397563_lowres
MN Lynx

Vandersloot's buzzer-beater spoils Lynx's double-digit rally

By Chris Schad43 minutes ago
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins extend AL Central lead with win over Rockies

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Buxton
MN Twins

Twins bounce back with 1-hit shutout of Rockies

By Joe Nelson22 hours ago
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'It's not a run-first offense anymore'

By Chris SchadJun 25, 2022
Walker Kessler
MN Timberwolves

Bruce Pearl says Walker Kessler is not a 'big slow white guy'

By Joe NelsonJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18588809_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Rockies handcuff Twins 1-0; Byron Buxton pinch hits

By Joe NelsonJun 24, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Sylvia Fowles returns, leads Lynx over Mercury

By Chris SchadJun 23, 2022