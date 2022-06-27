Reports: Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving for LSU

Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is reportedly leaving the team to return to college baseball, accepting an offer for the same position at LSU.

Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com was first with the report the news, saying that Johnson has opted to return to the collegiate ranks after spending the past four years with the Twins.

The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes later confirmed the report, saying the Twins had only learned about Johnson's negotiations with LSU on Saturday. After meeting with Johnson to see what would make the Twins' job more appealing, he made the decision to return to the SEC, where he coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before joining the Twins in 2019.

The loss of Johnson is a big deal for the Twins, who currently own a two-game lead in the American League Central. Gleeman reports that Johnson is expected to remain with the team through their five-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, but it leaves a void for a staff that currently ranks 11th in team ERA.