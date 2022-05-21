Rookies respond to help Twins take opener in Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins got big contributions from a pair of rookies on Friday night as they claimed a 6-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins took control of the game early, scoring three runs off Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch in the first inning. While Minnesota held the lead for a majority of the game, the Royals rallied against Tyler Duffey in the seventh, using a Carlos Santana home run to make it a 4-2 game.

With the game in doubt, the Twins turned to Jhoan Duran, who allowed a sacrifice fly to Whit Merrifield but struck out Andrew Benintendi to leave the tying run on second base and ending the threat.

Minnesota clung to a 4-3 lead when Jose Miranda delivered a two-run double in the eighth. After he was controversially kept on the roster over Royce Lewis earlier this week, Miranda delivered by going 2-for-4 at the plate and adding some much-needed insurance late in the game.

The rookies complemented a strong night from Minnesota's veterans including a two-RBI performance from Kyle Garlick and 5.1 innings of one-run ball from Devin Smeltzer. Although Emilio Pagan allowed a solo homer in the Emmanuel Rivera in the ninth inning, he was able to close the game out and help the Twins take the opener in Kansas City.

Minnesota will look to clinch a series victory on Saturday night when Joe Ryan takes the mound against Brad Keller.