Get Rowdy: Tellez's 2 HR fuel Brewers sweep over Twins

Rowdy Tellez's 2 HR fuel Brewers sweep over Twins

The Twins troubles on the mound continued in a 10-4 loss to Milwaukee.
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins continued to struggle on the mound and Rowdy Tellez launched a pair of three-run homers as the Milwaukee Brewers teed off on the Twins in a 10-4 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The troubles began when Chris Archer allowed a three-run homer to Tellez in the first inning. After a couple of clean innings, Archer ran into trouble again in the fourth allowing of pair of runs before being relieved by Jharel Cotton.

With two men on, Tellez struck again, crushing his second bomb of the game to put Milwaukee ahead 8-3.

Luis Urías hit a two-run homer off Yennier Cano in the fifth before Trevor Megill and Jovani Moran combined for two scoreless innings, but the Twins staff allowed 10 earned runs on the afternoon with eight hits and nine walks.

The rough day on the mound overshadowed a decent effort against Corbin Burnes as Jose Miranda went 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Kyle Garlick also added a couple of hits and a homer in the seventh inning, but it was too big of a hole for the Twins, who will head to San Diego looking for answers.

The Twins will try to put things together when they open a three-game set with the Padres on Friday.

