Ryan Jeffers hits go-ahead homer, Twins salvage series in Texas

The Twins catcher drove in a pair of runs to help the Twins earn a 6-5 victory in the series finale.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Jeffers drove in a pair of runs, including a go-ahead home run in the top of the sixth, to help the Minnesota Twins defeat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffers's performance came as the Twins were locked in a battle in the third game of the series. Byron Buxton's solo home run highlighted a three-run first inning for Minnesota before Josh Smith answered with a three-run double in the bottom of the second.

The game would eventually be tied at 4-4 in the top of the sixth when Jeffers hit his seventh home run of the season to put the Twins in front.

The Twins added an insurance run in the top of the seventh before Corey Seager chipped into the lead with his third home run of the series in the eighth. With the tying run on first, Tyler Duffey got Josh Smith to fly out to right field to end the game and help the Twins avoid the three-game sweep.

The effort helped the Twins offset a rough afternoon on the mound for Dylan Bundy, who allowed four runs in five innings of work.

After an off-day on Monday, the Twins will open a two-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday afternoon.

