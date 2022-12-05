Source: Arraez available in trade if it helps Twins' pitching

Luis Arraez, just months removed from winning the American League batting title, is on the trade table if it means the Twins improve their pitching.

Bring Me The Sports confirmed through a source with knowledge of the situation that Arraez is available if the trade helps Minnesota's pitching staff. Dan Hayes of The Athletic was the first to report about Arraez being available, saying the Twins "have discussed trading" Arraez as part of their "constant search for top-tier pitching."

Arraez won the AL batting title with a .316 average in 2022. His 173 hits ranked 12th in the majors and seventh in the AL. His .375 on-base percentage ranked seventh in the AL and his 4.4 WAR ranked 36th in the majors – ahead of the likes of Jose Abreu and Corey Seager and tied with Pete Alonso, Willy Adames and Rafael Devers.

Arraez can play second base, third base and some outfield, but he found a home at first base in 2022. Among first basemen, his 4.4 WAR was tied fourth in the big leagues, trailing only Arizona's Christian Walker (5.1), Dodgers star Freddie Freeman (5.9) and National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt (7.9) of the Cardinals.

The Twins are entering 2023 with a lot of mid-rotation starters, but no ace.

Jacob deGrom has signed with the Rangers and Justin Verlander is now on his way to the Mets. The free-agent market is quickly drying up, with Carlos Rodon and Clayton Kershaw as the only remaining ace-caliber arms remaining.

The likes of Chris Bassitt, Luis Severino and others are out there, but the ace the Twins have lacked since trading Johan Santana in 2008 may have to be found via a trade.

The MLB winter meetings began Monday and more rumors are likely as the busy week continues.