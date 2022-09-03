Skip to main content
Spencer Steer, traded by Twins, smashes in MLB debut with Reds

A perfect start for Spencer Steer in his MLB debut.
© David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Remember Spencer Steer? He's the former Twins top prospect who was traded to the Reds in the deal that sent starting pitcher Tommy Mahle to Minnesota. 

Steer was called up to the big leagues Thursday and made his MLB debut Friday, wasting no time to show off his skills at the plate by blasting a homer to center field in the fifth inning. 

“He hits a deep fly ball to center field. Grichuk going back. Spencer Steer, welcome to the Queen City with your first major league hit, major league home run, and we needed it, buddy. Keep going," said the TV announcer, who just so happened to be Steer's teammate, Joey Votto, who is getting some broadcast practice while he is out with an injury. 

Steer reached base four times in his debut. going 2-for-2 with a homer, double and two walks. His double led off the ninth inning and set the stage for him to score the walk-off run on a single by Jonathan India. 

Steer is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 7 prospect in the Reds organization. 

Meanwhile, Mahle is expected to return from shoulder fatigue within the next week to join the Twins on the stretch run. 

