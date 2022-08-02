Skip to main content
Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Twins will send a minor league pitcher back to Detroit in their third trade of the day.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star team in 2017, Fulmer went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 2018 and underwent Tommy John surgery the following season.

The 29-year-old posted an 8.78 ERA in 10 starts during the 2020 season before making a transition to the bullpen last year. Since the start of the 2021 season, Fulmer has posted a 3.06 ERA and 3.3 walks and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 93 appearances (four starts).

An interesting angle to the trade is that Fulmer was already in Minnesota and pitched against the Twins on Monday night. It is unknown if the right-hander will be available on Tuesday night, but he has already made his way to the Twins' clubhouse.

Gipson-Long was a sixth-round pick by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft but has posted a 4.49 ERA in 202.2 minor league innings. He's gone 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA this season but was 3-4 with a 7.17 ERA in eight games with Double-A Wichita.

Fulmer is the final piece of a retooling of the Twins' pitching staff after the team added starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge Lopez earlier in the day.

The Twins enter Tuesday night one game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.

