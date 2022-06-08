Twins activate Carlos Correa from COVID-19 injured list

The Minnesota Twins activated Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday afternoon and is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Correa was placed on the injured list on May 31 and missed the last eight games while he was recovering from the virus.

His first season in Minnesota has come with modest numbers (.279, 3 HR, 16 RBI, .751 OPS) but Correa was starting to turn it on before testing positive for the virus, hitting .363 with two home runs, 13 RBI and a .939 OPS in his past 19 games.

In addition to Correa's return, the Twins also selected the contract of Jharel Cotton, who has gone 2-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings for Minnesota this season.

To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned Jermaine Palacios to Triple-A St. Paul and designated Juan Minaya for assignment.

Correa will bat second on Wednesday night as the Twins will look to even the series with the Yankees after a 10-4 loss on Tuesday night.