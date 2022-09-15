Twins beat Royals again, lose Arraez to hamstring injury

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Wednesday night but it came as a cost as Luis Arraez left the game with a hamstring injury.

Arraez was injured in the first inning as he beat out an infield single to lead off the game. He stayed in momentarily and scored on Jose Miranda's ground out but was replaced by Nick Gordon in the top of the second with what the team called left hamstring tightness.

Arraez's injury put a damper on a three-run first inning but Gary Sanchez kept the line moving with a two-run double to put the Twins up 3-0.

Sonny Gray took the early support and ran with it, dominating the Royals lineup over seven innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight batters on the night and the Twins bullpen closed things out for an easy victory.

The win was crucial as the Cleveland Guardians picked up their sixth straight victory earlier on Wednesday to maintain a five-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central.

The Twins will look to gain ground in Thursday's series finale when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Daniel Lynch.