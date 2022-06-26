Skip to main content
Twins bounce back with 1-hit shutout of Rockies

A nice rebound for the Twins after getting shutout the night before for an MLB-leading 10th time.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Archer tossed five one-hit innings and the bullpen cleaned up the final four frames without allowing hit to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies Saturday night. 

The only hit of the night for the Rockies was a leadoff single in the top of the second inning by C.J. Cron. The next 0-for-24 with five walks. 

The Twins piled up 10 hits, led by two hits apiece from Kyle Garlick, Gary Sanchez and Luis Arraez, whose .347 batting average leads the major leagues. Byron Buxton went 1-for-5 with a triple in his first start in four days, and Alex Kirilloff went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. 

More importantly the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Red Sox, so the Twins reclaimed the outright lead in the AL Central. Minnesota and Cleveland meet for a five-game series in Cleveland beginning Monday, and the series will include a double-header on Tuesday. 

But first the Twins and Rockies will wrap up their series Sunday at 1:10 p.m. 

