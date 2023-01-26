Skip to main content

Twins' Byron Buxton again calls out 'wanna be fans'

This is the second time Buxton has said fans who are critical of him are "wanna-be fans."
For the second time this offseason, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has taken to social media to express disgust with what he's calling "wanna be fans."

When a Twitter user tagged Buxton in a tweet wondering why he won't be at the annual TwinsFest events this weekend (also taking a shot at his injury history), Buxton responded by questioning the fan's loyalty, explaining that he's out because of family obligations and threw in a shot of his own by saying "you and the rest of our so called entitled WANNA BE FANS think y'all above everybody else."

This is the second time this offseason Buxton has referred to some Twins fans as wannabes. 

In November, before an event at Mall of America for the unveiling of the new Twins uniforms, Buxton clapped back at a fan who joked online about his injury history, saying, "You wanna-be fans are clowns to me."

Buxton was an All-Star and hit 28 home runs last season, but injuries ended his season after 92 games. The 29-year-old is entering the second year of his seven-year, $100 million contract with the Twins. 

You can see the full list of players who will be at TwinsFest here. Most key players will be attending, including Carlos Correa and newly-acquired starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. 

