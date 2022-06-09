Skip to main content
Twins chase Nestor Cortes early, smash the Yankees

Homers by Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers helped the Twins get the best of the Yankees.

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins scored an impressive victory on Wednesday night, using home runs from Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers to power to an 8-1 win over the New York Yankees.

After a 10-4 humbling at Target Field on Tuesday night, the Twins responded in style on Wednesday, tying up the series on the back of an outstanding offensive performance.

The Twins had a difficult matchup against Nestor Cortes Jr., who came into the game with an AL-leading 1.50 ERA, but Minnesota took an early lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

The Yankees took one back in the 5th, but then Jeffers and Buxton hit a pair of solo home runs, knocking Cortes out of the game.

The Twins poured it on from there as Jose Miranda drove in 3 RBIs and Carlos Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from the COVID list.

With Chris Archer allowing one run over five innings, the Twins were able to even up the three-game series.

Minnesota will go for the series victory on Thursday night when Dylan Bundy goes up against Gerrit Cole.

