Twins chase Nestor Cortes early, smash the Yankees

The Minnesota Twins scored an impressive victory on Wednesday night, using home runs from Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers to power to an 8-1 win over the New York Yankees.

After a 10-4 humbling at Target Field on Tuesday night, the Twins responded in style on Wednesday, tying up the series on the back of an outstanding offensive performance.

The Twins had a difficult matchup against Nestor Cortes Jr., who came into the game with an AL-leading 1.50 ERA, but Minnesota took an early lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning.

The Yankees took one back in the 5th, but then Jeffers and Buxton hit a pair of solo home runs, knocking Cortes out of the game.

The Twins poured it on from there as Jose Miranda drove in 3 RBIs and Carlos Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return from the COVID list.

With Chris Archer allowing one run over five innings, the Twins were able to even up the three-game series.

Minnesota will go for the series victory on Thursday night when Dylan Bundy goes up against Gerrit Cole.