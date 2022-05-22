Skip to main content
Twins come back from 6-0 deficit to complete sweep over Royals

Luis Arraez collected three hits to lead the charge in a 7-6 victory.

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins mounted a six-run comeback on Sunday afternoon, scoring seven runs in the final two innings in a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The game featured the return of Bailey Ober, who looked sharp after being out since Apr. 30 with a groin injury. The right-hander held Kansas City to one run over five innings and struck out four batters before turning it to the bullpen.

The game got out of hand for Minnesota in the sixth inning when RBI doubles from Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier helped the Royals score five runs off Yennier Cano. With Brady Singer tossing six shutout innings, it appeared the Twins were done before their comeback began with five runs in the eighth inning.

Kyle Garlick smacked a two-run homer to make it a 6-5 game in the eighth and Gary Sanchez delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the ninth. With the game evened up, Gio Urshela delivered an RBI single with two outs to give the Twins the lead.

Jhoan Duran came out of the bullpen in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory and give Minnesota its fourth straight win.

After sweeping the Royals, the Twins will return home on Monday night to open a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

