Twins fail again to solve Yankees in New York

The Minnesota Twins' chilling history against the New York Yankees continued on Monday afternoon as three former Twins drove in runs as part of a 5-2 loss.

The horror began in the first inning when Josh Donaldson smacked an RBI double off Chris Archer to put the Yankees on the board. New York extended its lead in the third when Marwin Gonzalez hit a solo home run to make it a 2-0 game.

Gary Sanchez got his own revenge against his former team in the fifth inning with a two-run homer that tied the game, but the Yankees took the lead back in the sixth when Aaron Judge hit his 54th home run of the season to put New York ahead 4-2.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the last former Twin to exact his revenge, hitting a solo home run off Emilio Pagan in the seventh inning to add some breathing room.

The loss marks the third in the past four games for the Twins who fell out of a tie with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central.

With the Guardians opening a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, the Twins will look to turn things around when Joe Ryan battles Gerrit Cole in the second game of the series on Tuesday.