Twins' hopes for Carlos Correa appear to be dying

Three days ago there were renewed hopes among Twins fans that Carlos Correa could return to Minnesota amid reported hesitation from the New York Mets (and San Francisco Giants) about Correa's surgically-repaired ankle and how it could impact him later on in his career.

Look no further than MLB Network's Jim Bowden, who said Friday that there's a "strong possibility" the Twins get Correa. He went as far as to say the Twins "pick out Correa right under the New York Mets' noses" and "don't be surprised if the Mary Tyler Moore statue someday has a Correa statue next to it."

The rumor mill was running extremely hot. But alas, in the Land of 10,000 Dying Hopes, the Correa buzz has been hit with a very strong dose of buzzkill and the man holding the can of repellant is the same guy who boosted hopes: Bowden.

"I am being told from a friend that's very close to Carlos Correa that he will be a New York Met," Bowden said Sunday on MLB Network Radio. "They're finishing up the language right now and this thing is going to get done."

And it's not just Bowden dampening Correa-to-Minnesota speculation. Tyler Ward, a New York Mets YouTuber, got a one-on-one with Mets owner Steve Cohen at a recent event and Cohen allegedly told him that "we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other."

Now throw in the latest from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, which suggests that New York is Correa's preferred landing spot.

While Correa is said to have recently fielded a couple new inquiries from other teams — the Twins are believed to be one — word is those bids were “unsolicited,” which is a pretty good sign the Mets remain Correa’s first option.

Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the Mets after his 13-year, $350 million agreement with the Giants crumbled over concerns about Correa's surgically-repaired ankle.

The Twins reportedly offered Correa $285 million over ten years.

If Correa doesn't return to Minnesota, Kyle Farmer appears to be the frontrunner to be the everyday starting shortstop.