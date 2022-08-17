Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list

The Minnesota Twins have a new top prospect as shortstop Brooks Lee has crashed his way towards the top of MLB.com's top prospects list.

Lee made his debut as the 33rd overall prospect in the latest update and overtakes Royce Lewis (No. 61) as the Twins' top player in their system. The eighth overall pick in last month's MLB Draft has been raking to begin his career, blasting his first home run with High-A Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night.

Lewis also makes the cut, but shouldn't be on the list for long. After hitting .300/.317/.550 with two homers in 12 games with the Twins, Lewis tore his ACL for the second time in a span of 15 months last May but should be able to return to the team early next season.

That leaves some new faces at the bottom of the list including outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez. The 19-year-old checked in as MLB's 97th overall prospect after hitting .272/.492/.551 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases in 47 games with Low-A Fort Myers this season but suffered a torn meniscus that ended his season early.

In the organizational rankings, 2022 second-round pick Connor Prelipp made his debut as the Twins' highest-ranked pitcher (No. 4) and outfielder and Forest Lake native Matt Wallner was listed as the Twins' No. 5 prospect.

Although Simeon Woods Richardson was ranked No. 6 shortly after his promotion to Triple-A St. Paul, the rest of the list was littered with notable names that dropped.

Infielder Austin Martin fell to 12th after hitting just .249/.378/.313 with one homer at Double-A Wichita this season and Jordan Balazovic dropped to 15th after posting a 10.15 ERA with the Saints.