Skip to main content
Twins lose Joe Ryan to COVID injured list

Twins lose Joe Ryan to COVID injured list

It's unclear how much time the Twins starting pitcher will miss.

© Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

It's unclear how much time the Twins starting pitcher will miss.

Joe Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the COVID injured list, the Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday. 

Ryan was scheduled to start against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, but has now been replaced by left-hander Devin Smeltzer, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Smeltzer pitched against the Royals last week, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. 

Ryan has thus far been the ace of the the Twins starting rotation that boasts a 3.12 ERA, ranking fifth-best in baseball, trailing only the Dodgers, Yankees, Astros and Angels. 

The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in eight starts, which ranks 15th among qualified starting pitchers in the big leagues. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vaccinated players who test positive need to produce two negative tests within a 24-hour period – after their symptoms are gone – before they are allowed to return to baseball activities. Players or coaches who continue to experience symptoms have to isolate for 10 days and then be evaluated before being allowed to return. 

It is unclear if Ryan is experiencing symptoms. 

Earlier this season, the Twins lost manager Rocco Baldelli, utility player Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the COVID injured list. All have since returned, with Bundy scheduled to start for the Twins against the Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. 

Related Articles

Joe Ryan
MN Twins

Twins lose Joe Ryan to COVID injured list

By Joe Nelsonjust now
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx rally in 4th quarter to beat Liberty

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Gray shuts down Tigers, leads Twins to 6th straight win

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT makes All-NBA Third Team, eligible for 'Supermax' extension

By Chris Schad14 hours ago
USATSI_17694129_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Gopher men's basketball to play in SoCal Challenge in November

By Joe NelsonMay 24, 2022
USATSI_17694831_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Where will O'Connell fit within the history of rookie head coaches?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple InsiderMay 24, 2022
2020_0903_TrainingCamp_Practice_Media_0012
MN Vikings

How Kirk Cousins takes on another offseason of offensive adjustment

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderMay 24, 2022
Max Kepler
MN Twins

Kepler hits grand slam, Twins walk-off Tigers

By Chris SchadMay 23, 2022