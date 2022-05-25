Twins lose Joe Ryan to COVID injured list

Joe Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the COVID injured list, the Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday.

Ryan was scheduled to start against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, but has now been replaced by left-hander Devin Smeltzer, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul. Smeltzer pitched against the Royals last week, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Ryan has thus far been the ace of the the Twins starting rotation that boasts a 3.12 ERA, ranking fifth-best in baseball, trailing only the Dodgers, Yankees, Astros and Angels.

The 25-year-old right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in eight starts, which ranks 15th among qualified starting pitchers in the big leagues.

Vaccinated players who test positive need to produce two negative tests within a 24-hour period – after their symptoms are gone – before they are allowed to return to baseball activities. Players or coaches who continue to experience symptoms have to isolate for 10 days and then be evaluated before being allowed to return.

It is unclear if Ryan is experiencing symptoms.

Earlier this season, the Twins lost manager Rocco Baldelli, utility player Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to the COVID injured list. All have since returned, with Bundy scheduled to start for the Twins against the Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.