Twins place Archer on injured list, Winder to start vs. White Sox

Twins place Chris Archer on injured list, Josh Winder to start vs. White Sox

Archer goes on the shelf after throwing a season-high 90 pitches in his last start.

The Minnesota Twins placed Chris Archer on the 10-day injured list with left hip tightness and have recalled Josh Winder to start Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Archer signed with Minnesota as a free agent this offseason and has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts. The right-hander has only thrown 61.1 innings this year as the Twins have tried to manage his workload, but Archer threw a season-high 90 pitches in his last outing on June 30.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park that the team hopes Archer will be back before the All-Star break.

In the meantime, Winder will take his place in the rotation and look to build off a strong rookie season. The right-hander has gone 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA but has a 3-1 record with a 1.27 ERA in four starts.

Winder will look to give the Twins their fourth win in the past five games when he goes up against Michael Kopech on Tuesday night.

