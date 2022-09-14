Twins pull Joe Ryan 7 innings into no hitter

Joe Ryan flirted with a no-hitter on Tuesday night but the Minnesota Twins pulled the rookie out of his start against the Kansas City Royals after seven no-hit innings.

Ryan was cruising, issuing just a pair of walks and striking out nine batters to silence the Royals through seven innings. But manager Rocco Baldelli shook his hand in the dugout after Ryan pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and he was replaced by Jovani Moran in the eighth inning.

The move was made with the Twins leading 6-0 and Ryan having thrown 106 pitches, just four shy of his career high.

Moran entered the game to a chorus of boos from fans at Target Field who didn't get to see Ryan make an attempt to finish the no-hitter.

A big reason Ryan's pitch count was so high was due to 32 foul balls, which is the most by a Twins pitcher since 2018, according to Aaron Gleeman.

Ryan being pulled after 106 pitches and seven no-hit innings is remarkably similar to when the Twins pulled Kevin Slowey after 106 pitches and seven no-hit innings in 2010.

The last Twins no-hitter was May 2011 when Francisco Liriano no-hit the White Sox.