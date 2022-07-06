Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

The Minnesota Twins used five homers -- including two from Alex Kirilloff -- to demolish the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Tuesday night.

The Twins were on fire at the plate against Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech, who had allowed just five home runs coming into the evening. The twins would tag the right-hander for four home runs over 4.2 innings including a solo home run from Max Kepler to put Minnesota on the board.

After Jose Miranda hit a two-run home run in the fourth, Jorge Polanco and Kirilloff went back-to-back in the fifth before Kirilloff added a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

The offensive explosion was more than enough for Josh Winder, who allowed two runs in five innings to pick up his fourth win in five starts this season.

Minnesota will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon when Joe Ryan takes the mound against Lance Lynn.