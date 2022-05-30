Skip to main content
Twins smash 3 homers, but drop series opener with Tigers

A late error by Jose Miranda played a key role in a 7-5 loss.

The Minnesota Twins smashed three home runs at the plate but a late error by Jose Miranda helped the Detroit Tigers take the opening game of a five-game series 7-5 on Monday afternoon.

The Twins appeared to be in good shape early when Gary Sanchez hit a solo home run to put them on the board in the second inning. After Derek Hill answered for Detroit with a homer of his own, Miranda delivered a two-run bomb in the top of the fourth to put Minnesota ahead 3-1.

Although the blast handed Dylan Bundy an early lead, he had a tough afternoon on the mound. The right-hander allowed four runs over six innings and gave the lead back to Detroit on Jeimer Candelario's RBI single in the fifth inning. 

Gio Urshela hit Minnesota's third home run of the game in the sixth inning to tie the game, but the Tigers rallied in the seventh to score on a throwing error by Miranda and take the lead for good.

With an RBI double in the eighth, Urshela finished with three hits on the day but a pair of insurance runs helped the Tigers come away with the win.

Minnesota will look to tip the series in their favor when they play a doubleheader with the Tigers on Tuesday.

