Twins SS Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Correa was not in the lineup for Monday's loss to the Detroit Tigers and manager Rocco Baldelli said the team found out about his positive test during the game. Baldelli also confirmed that Correa is vaccinated.

Correa is hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI this season after signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract this spring. A majority of that production has come over his last 19 games, hitting .363 with a pair of homers and 13 RBI.

Correa is the fifth Twins player to test positive for the virus this season joining Dylan Bundy, Luis Arraez, Gilberto Celestino and Joe Ryan. Baldelli also missed time after testing positive earlier this month.

The positive test comes with bad timing as the Twins placed Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise on Monday morning.

With a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday and the potential to lose several players ahead of a weekend series in Toronto due to Canada's vaccination restrictions for COVID-19, the Twins are heading into a roster crunch as they wrap up a stretch of 18 games in 17 days.