Skip to main content
Twins SS Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Twins SS Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Correa is the latest chapter in the Twins' injury woes.

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Correa is the latest chapter in the Twins' injury woes.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19.

Correa was not in the lineup for Monday's loss to the Detroit Tigers and manager Rocco Baldelli said the team found out about his positive test during the game. Baldelli also confirmed that Correa is vaccinated.

Correa is hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI this season after signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract this spring. A majority of that production has come over his last 19 games, hitting .363 with a pair of homers and 13 RBI.

Correa is the fifth Twins player to test positive for the virus this season joining Dylan Bundy, Luis Arraez, Gilberto Celestino and Joe Ryan. Baldelli also missed time after testing positive earlier this month.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The positive test comes with bad timing as the Twins placed Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise on Monday morning. 

With a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday and the potential to lose several players ahead of a weekend series in Toronto due to Canada's vaccination restrictions for COVID-19, the Twins are heading into a roster crunch as they wrap up a stretch of 18 games in 17 days.

Related Articles

Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins SS Correa tests positive for COVID-19

By Chris Schad13 seconds ago
Rocco Baldelli
MN Twins

Twins smash 3 homers, but drop series opener with Tigers

By Chris Schad41 minutes ago
Jeff Gladney
MN Vikings

Former Vikings teammates heartbroken by death of Jeff Gladney

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Jeff Gladney
MN Vikings

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dead at 25

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Twins officially place Lewis on IL, recall Miranda

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
Seimone Augustus
MN Lynx

Ogwunmike's tip-in spoils Augustus' Lynx retirement ceremony

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Royce Lewis likely heading to IL after leaving Sunday's game

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Sonny Gray
MN Twins

Lewis, Gray leave early in Twins' win over Royals

By Chris Schad23 hours ago