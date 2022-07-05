Skip to main content
Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Twins scored four runs in the 10th to earn a 6-3 victory.

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.

The throw traveled to Gio Urshela, who tagged out Engel and Moncada for the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. 

Unfortunately, the Twins also gave up a 2-1 lead in the inning, which was fueled by Buxton's two-run homer in the fifth. The triple play limited the damage, however, keeping the game tied at 2 and eventually sending it to extra innings. 

Luis Arraez struck first for the Twins in the 10th, delivering a go-ahead single to lead off the inning. After the Twins loaded the bases against Joe Kelly, a Carlos Correa sacrifice fly and a two-RBI single from Alex Kirilloff blew the game open.

Jhoan Duran closed the door in the bottom of the 10th to help the Twins take the opener.

The Twins will continue their series with the White Sox on Tuesday when Chris Archer takes the mound against Michael Kopech.

