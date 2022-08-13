Mahle shuts down Angels, earns 1st win with Twins

Tyler Mahle was sharp in his second start for the Minnesota Twins as Gilberto Celestino and Gio Urshela hit home runs to fuel a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Mahle was the stopper for the Twins as they looked to end a three-game losing streak. The right-hander was dominant, limiting the Angels to three hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six shutout innings.

While Mahle kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard, Celestino got the Twins on it, launching his first home run of the season in the second inning to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

Urshela tacked on with a strong evening at the plate, going 3-for-4 and coming up a triple shy of the cycle. His big highlight came in the sixth inning when his solo home run put the Twins up 3-0.

Jose Miranda completed a two-hit game with a double in the eighth inning and Luis Arraez brought him home with an RBI single to allow the Twins bullpen to close it out.

Scoreless innings from Michael Fulmer, Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez finished off the Angels as the Twins kept pace in the American League Central.

After the Cleveland Guardians scored an 8-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Twins remain 1.5 games back in the division. They'll look to gain ground when Dylan Bundy takes the mound against Reid Detmers on Saturday night.