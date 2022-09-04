Skip to main content
Watch: Luis Arraez gets booed after breaking up Dylan Cease's no-hit bid

Watch: Luis Arraez gets booed after breaking up Dylan Cease's no-hit bid

Saturday night's spoiler was public enemy No. 1 in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday night's spoiler was public enemy No. 1 in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins didn't have a lot to be happy about in their loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night but Luis Arraez provided a silver lining, breaking up Dylan Cease's no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth.

Twins fans may have considered Arraez a hero for saving a little bit of embarrassment in a 13-0 loss but when Arraez stepped into the box to lead off Sunday's game, he was greeted with a chorus of boos.

White Sox fans seemed very upset considering their team won in a landslide on Saturday night but it didn't stop them from pouring out their venom toward the American League batting leader on social media.

The White Sox were able to win the weekend series, but the Twins may have gotten the last laugh, earning a victory on Sunday afternoon and giving themselves an opportunity to move into first place of the American League Central.

