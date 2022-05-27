Skip to main content
Watch: Royce Lewis makes spectacular play at third base in St. Paul

The Twins' rookie looks comfortable anywhere on the diamond.

St. Paul Saints via Twitter

When the Minnesota Twins sent Royce Lewis down a couple of weeks ago, the idea was to get him comfortable at different positions in the field. After one week with the St. Paul Saints, it appears that Lewis has accomplished that goal.

Lewis made the highlight reel on Thursday night, making a spectacular play at third base in the fifth inning of the Saints' game against Indianapolis.

With St. Paul holding onto a 2-1 lead, Lewis dove to his right on a line drive off the bat of Taylor Davis. After snagging the ball, Lewis jumped to his feet and threw a laser across the diamond to Alex Kirilloff to throw out Davis and end the inning.

It's the latest example that Lewis is comfortable anywhere on the diamond. Since his demotion to St. Paul, Lewis has played three games at shortstop, two games at third base, one in left field and one as designated hitter. He also has not made an error since being demoted but has made four in 26 games at shortstop this season.

While Lewis has been moved all over, it hasn't affected him at the plate. The 23-year-old is hitting .345 with a .586 slugging percentage and two homers since his demotion but has also struck out eight times in 31 plate appearances.

Regardless of the stats, it appears Lewis is getting comfortable in his new role. If he continues to play like this, he should be back in a Twins uniform later this summer.

