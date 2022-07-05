Skip to main content
Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

A catch by Byron Buxton led to an unlikely triple play in the eighth inning.

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox.

The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.

Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada were caught off guard, believing the ball had hit the fence, but Buxton threw to Gio Urshela, who tagged out Engel and doubled up Moancada at first to complete the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history.

The bad news for the Twins is that the White Sox tied the game at 2 on a Jose Abreu double, but at least they have something to remember this Independence Day.

