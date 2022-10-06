What's next for the Twins and Carlos Correa?

On an evening in late March, the Minnesota Twins were looking for a new shortstop. Andrelton Simmons didn't meet their expectations and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was nothing more than a one-night stand. Suddenly, Carlos Correa entered the chat.

Just as quick as a swipe right on Tinder, the Twins signed Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract that included opt-outs in the first two seasons. With the Twins' one-year fling coming to a close, Correa's camp now has to ask whether the Twins are willing to make a long-term commitment or if he should start seeing other people (aka opt-out to free agency).

"The decision, it's very simple," Correa told reporters before Wednesday's finale in Chicago. "I'm going to have some conversations with the front office here and see where their headspace is at and where they're at in terms of, I talked about marriage, in terms of building a long-term relationship. And then we go from there. But we all know ... the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like."

Not even Correa's love of Juicy Lucy's, the Minnesota State Fair and a guaranteed $35.1 million could convince Correa to opt-in for the second year of his deal. One of the top free agents on the market, the 28-year-old could command a contract similar to the 10-year, $325 million contract Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers last November.

At one point it appeared that Correa's lack of production could convince him to stay but a scorching final two months made an opt-out a virtual certainty. Over his last 59 games, Correa hit .323/.402/.498 (.900 OPS) with nine home runs and 28 RBI.

Because of this hot stretch, Correa's season in Minnesota did exactly what it was supposed to do. His .291 batting average and .366 on-base percentage were the highest of his career. His 22 home runs tied for the third-highest total of his career.

The only thing that could have gone better is if the Twins had made the postseason, allowing Correa to build on his legendary playoff resume with 18 home runs (sixth in MLB history) and a 2017 world championship, but none of that is Correa's problem.

It's now on the Twins to back up the Brinks truck to keep him in Minnesota, but the question is if they'll do it.

When Correa was signed, he was merely supposed to be a stop-gap for Royce Lewis. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft was coming off a torn ACL and hadn't played in an organized game in two years but tore up Triple-A St. Paul after hitting .313/.405/.534 with five homers, 14 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 34 games.

Lewis got a taste of the major leagues and looked every bit of a future superstar but tore his ACL for the second time in the past 15 months while playing center field in a utility role for the Twins. While his future may be bright, he might not be ready until midseason, which leaves a hole at shortstop if Correa leaves.

This could lead the Twins back to the one-year stop-gap, but there aren't many options better than Correa. Trae Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are all looking for similar long-term deals and the group of Elvis Andrus, José Iglesias and Alcides Escobar represent a major dropoff in production.

If the Twins lock into Correa, perhaps there's a world where he and Lewis could co-exist on the same diamond, but that represents another challenge.

Jose Miranda platooned as a corner outfielder but there's a good chance the Twins want his bat in the lineup more next season. Alex Kirilloff should return from a wrist injury but that could lead to him becoming a full-time first baseman. Trevor Larnach, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler should all be 100 percent, leading the Twins to wonder who is the odd man out.

Even if they choose to let Correa walk, it still creates a short-term need. Nick Gordon is a serviceable utility man offensively but has an iron glove in the field. Jermaine Palacios is better suited for the minor leagues and Austin Martin and No. 8 overall pick Brooks Lee are likely several years away from reaching Minneapolis.

So what should the Twins do? Figure it out.

Too many times this franchise has tightened the purse strings in the sake of a long-term vision. Imagine a world where Correa walks and Lewis gets hurt again upon his return. Where does that leave the Twins and how do they replace that production in the lineup?

The Twins chose talent over risk last winter when they signed Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million contract but Correa is safer – even if it requires a 10-year contract.

"Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game," Correa said of the decision. "And we can get into some serious conversations."