Where do the Twins sit in the Carlos Rodon sweepstakes?

The Twins need and ace and there's only one true No. 1 starter left in free agency, but who's going to pay up for the services of 30-year-old Carlos Rodon?

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, teams that have "expressed interest" are the Dodgers, Rangers, Mets, Twins, Orioles, Yankees and maybe the Blue Jays. But Heyman says "The Twins are more eying superstar shortstop Carlos Correa," the Dodgers and Giants may not want to go long term and Rodon's "probably rich for the Orioles."

Throw in the fact that the Rangers (Jacob deGrom) and Mets (Justin Verlander) have already splashed in free agency and that leaves the door open for the Yankees, according to Heyman.

If the Twins want Rodon they're going to have to go big. Jon Morosi of MLB Network says Rodon could wind up getting $200 million guaranteed. A six-year deal for $200 million would pay Rodon $33.3 million annually. It's a risk for a 30-year-old with injury history, but he was healthy in 2022 and posted elite numbers:

178 innings

14-8 record

2.88 ERA

237 strikeouts

52 walks

.202 opponent batting average

If the Twins are able to bring back Carlos Correa, which is undoubtedly going to require a $300 million contract, would they also dive in for a $200 million ace?

Both are clients of super agent Scott Boras, who said this week the Twins are "fishing in the ocean" with the big boys. For now, we wait.