With velocity way down, Twins pull Tyler Mahle from game

Making his third start since being traded to the Twins, right-hander Tyler Mahle left Thursday's game against the Royals in the middle of an at-bat for an undisclosed reason.

Mahle left the the game two batters into the third inning. He began the third by striking out Adam Eaton and was pulled when Rocco Baldelli and the Twins trainer visited him on the mound when he was ahead in the count 1-2 against Maikel Garcia.

Whether there's an injury or he was pulled as a precaution is unknown, but Mahle's fastball velocity averaged 89.2 mph today, well below his season average of 93.4 mph.

Injuries have hammered the Twins this season. Chris Paddack made just five starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was Minnesota's big addition just days before the season began, coming to the Twins in the trade that sent Taylor Rogers to the Padres.

Sonny Gray has hit the injured list twice in his debut season with the Twins, and rookie right-hander Josh Winder has been out since May with shoulder impingement.

This is a developing story.