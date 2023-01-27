4 wide receivers the Vikings could sign if they cut Adam Thielen

If the Minnesota Vikings choose to make Adam Thielen a salary cap casualty this offseason they'll need to find a way to replace him. His departure would mean Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn are the top two receivers on the 2023 roster.

With no additions, the No. 3 and No. 4 receiver jobs would belong to Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor. Others on the 2022 roster – Blake Proehl, Bisi Johnson, Trishton Jackson and Thomas Hennigan – are all free to sign wherever they please.

As Purple Insider's Matthew Coller points out, the lack of a deep threat opposite of Jefferson allowed opposing defenses to put the clamps on Jefferson. That was evident in late-season games against the Jets, Packers and in the playoffs against the Giants. So the focus of this article will be finding speed that can eliminate, or at least make an opposing defense think twice before putting all of its attention on Jefferson.

Nailor could very well be that type of player. He flashed blazing speed in limited chances and finished the season with nine catches for 179 yards. He averaged 19.9 yards per catch and his season long was a 47-yarder against the Packers. There's no question he can take the lid off the defense, but is he good enough to be a No. 3 receiver on a pass-happy team?

If Nailor isn't the guy, who could be? Minnesota has limited draft capital so looking to free agency might be their best bet. Here are some deep threats who will be on the free-agent market this offseason.

Noah Brown

Brown is 27 years old and had a solid 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys. He caught 43 balls for 555 yards and three touchdowns. Most important to what Minnesota needs, he's blazing fast and and get down the field. He had a 51-yard catch against the Texans, a 45-yarder versus the Commanders and one of his two catches against the Vikings went for 35 yards.

© Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Minnesota probably can't afford a player of Smith-Schuster's caliber, but if they were to find the money he'd be an amazing fit and would likely be the No. 2 WR on the team. He's only 26 years old and with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball he caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Spotrac estimates his market value in 2023 to be more than $14 million annually. It's cheaper than Thielen, who carries a $19.9 cap hit next season. Cheaper, younger, faster. It makes a lot of sense if Minnesota can make the money work.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mecole Hardman

There aren't many receivers with as much game-breaking speed as Hardman. He played in just eight games this season and caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. His market value, per Spotrac, is about $11 million annually.

He also brings the gadget play threat as Kansas City has used him as a runner 20 times for 125 yard and two touchdowns, both of which were this season.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Chark

Pro Football Focus called him one of the game's best deep threats in 2020. He was in his third season at the time and three years later he's still only 26 years old and has produced everywhere he's been. This season with the Lions he finished with 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He had three receptions of 40+ yards, including one against the Vikings in a game that he finished with six receptions, 94 yards and a touchdown.

Spotrac puts his market value at about $9 million in 2023.

Chark surpassed 700 yards in 13 games in 2020 and surpassed 1,000 yards on a career-high 73 catches in 2019 with Jacksonville. He missed most of the 2021 season with an injury.