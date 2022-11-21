5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to Cowboys

It was U-G-L-Y from start to finish for the Minnesota Vikings as they were beaten to a pulp in a 40-3 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. All in all, Minnesota is 8-2, four wins ahead of Detroit and Green Bay in the NFC North and a lock to cruise into the playoffs, but that was literally the worst home loss in more than 40 years. Here's what stood out...

1. T.J. Hockenson's dropped touchdown

Minnesota got three points out of this drive, but it should've been a touchdown. Hockenson let a perfect pass from Kirk Cousins slip through his hands in the back-left corner of the end zone. If he'd caught it, the Vikings would've led 7-3.

2. Za'Darius Smith's missed sack

On the first play of Dallas' 14-play drive that ended in a field goal in the second quarter, Za'Darius Smith had what appeared to be a free sack when Dak Prescott turned around to find the 6'4'', 275-pound linebacker in his face. But Smith whiffed on the sack and Prescott was able to scramble for a 1-yard gain.

Thirteen plays later Brett Maher hit a 53-yard field goal for a 13-3 Dallas lead. Had Smith dropped Prescott, the Cowboys would've been backed up inside their 10-yard line.

3. Christian Darrisaw concussed again

The star left tackle for the Vikings left last week's game with a concussion only to recover on time to start against the Cowboys. But he suffered another concussion in the first quarter and didn't return. That likely means he won't be able to play when the Vikings host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

Blake Brandel replaced Darrisaw both times he was concussed, so he's the likely start Thursday night against New England.

4. Third-and-14 dagger

On the opening drive of the second half and the Cowboys already leading 23-3, Dak Prescott lobbed a pass to Tony Pollard on a wheel route that he caught and sprinted all the way to the end zone for a 68-yard score and a 30-3 lead.

Jordan Hicks was one-on-one with Pollard on the play and had no chance.

Did we mention it was third-and-14?

5. Worst home loss since 1980

The 37-point loss is the largest at home since 1980. Prior to Sunday's decimation, the worst home loss in team was a 35-point beatdown at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahmad Rashad hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Kramer to cut Philly's lead to 14-7 in the second quarter on that Sept. 14 day only to have the Eagles rattle off 28 straight points en route to a 42-7 win.

That game was played at Metropolitan Stadium. The Metrodome opened in 1981.