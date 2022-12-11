5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Lions

The Vikings will have to wait another week before they can clinch the NFC North as they lost 34-23 to the Lions Sunday afternoon. Here are five things that stood out...

1. Dalvin Cook's blunder near the goal line

The handoff to Cook inside the 5-yard line on first-and-goal in the second quarter was an epic blunder as Detroit recovered Cook's fumble, killing what was probably the best scoring chance of the day for the Vikings. But what happened?

It appeared that Cook was setting up to throw a jump pass – the play popularized by the Florida Gators and Tim Tebow more than a decade ago. Cook would've had tight end Johnny Mundt wide open in the end zone had he not dropped the ball.

If the blunder is avoided the Vikings could've scored to tie the game 14-14 going into the half.

2. 4th-and-1 call on opening drive backfires

After an offsides call turned 4th-and-6 into 4th-and-1, head coach Kevin O'Connell decided to go for it rather than punt from his own 46-yard line. Dalvin Cook was stuffed as they tried to run behind backup center Austin Schlottman, who started in place of an injured Garrett Bradbury.

Two plays later Jared Goff find Jameson Williams wide open o a busted coverage for the first touchdown of the game.

3. Justin Jefferson's monster game and season

Jefferson had 11 catches for a career-high and franchise record 223 yards. That broke Sammy White's single-game team record of 210 yards against the Bears in 1976.

Jefferson entered the day with 88 receptions for 1,277 yards and six touchdowns, so he's now up to 99 catches for 1,523 yards. With four games to go he's on pace to finish with 1,965 yards. The NFL single-season record – 1,964 yards – was set in 2012 by Calvin Johnson, though he did that in a 16-game season.

4. Offense melts down after big play to Jefferson

After a 47-yard pass to Justin Jefferson and then a 12-yard completion to Adam Thielen, the Vikings had the ball first-and-10 from the Detroit 16-yard line. Cousins was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson for a 7-yard loss on first down, fired incomplete to Jefferson on second down and then had to throw it away under heavy pressure on third down.

End result: 41-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to get the Vikings within 28-16. Finishing that drive with a touchdown could've got the Vikings within one score.

5. Vikings defense is shredded again

Giving up 400 yards in one game is bad. Two in a row raises eyebrows. Three in a row is a trend. Four in a row turns believers into doubters. Five in a row is all of Vikings Nation pounding the panic button.

Since holding the Washington Commanders to a meager 263 yards on Nov. 6, the Vikings's defense has been ripped to shreds in five straight games.

Bills: 486 yards

Cowboys: 458 yards

Patriots: 409 yards

Jets: 486 yards

Lions: 464 yards

Related: Ed Donatell's defense is proving harmful to the health of Vikings fans