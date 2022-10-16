5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Miami

The Vikings improved to 5-1 with a 24-16 road win over the Miami Dolphins. It wasn't a thing of beauty, but it's the latest example of the Vikings gutting out a victory despite shooting themselves in the foot over and over. Here are five things that stood out.

1. Justin Jefferson the lone bright spot

Take Justin Jefferson away from the Vikings and the offense might not move the ball at all. But thanks to Jefferson the Vikings were able to put together a couple of scoring drives in an otherwise inept offensive showing.

Jefferson had 44 yards on a pair of catches to set up Minnesota's first scoring drive in the second quarter. That one ended with a short touchdown pass to Irv Smith Jr. Then he had a key 47-yard catch and run to set the Vikings up with a first-and-goal to start the fourth quarter.

Two plays later Kirk Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a 3-yard touchdown to put the Vikings ahead 16-3.

Jefferson had six catches for 107 yards. He surpassed Jerry Rice for the most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons, and Jefferson still has 11 games to go.

2. Pass rush finally showed up

Za'Darius Smith and Patrick Jones II put on a pass-rushing clinic as they hounded Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater all game. Jones had two sacks, Smith had two sacks and it'll be fascinating to see his Pro Football Focus stats on Monday because he was in the QB's face all day.

Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks each had a sack, too, as Minnesota finally put a full game of pressure on tape.

3. 10 of 14 drives lasted only 3 plays

The Vikings looked like they were walking through quick sand as they had seven three-and-outs in the first half, including four straight to start the game. Their first half drive summary:

3 plays, 8 yards – punt

3 plays, 1 yard – punt

3 plays, 3 yards – punt

3 plays, 3 yards – punt

7 plays, 75 yards – touchdown

3 plays, 6 yards – punt

3 plays, 26 yards – field goal

Things had to get better in the second half, right? Wrong. Second half drive summary:

3 plays, -12 yards – punt

3 plays, 5 yards – punt

3 plays, -7 yards – punt

7 plays, 73 yards – touchdown

3 plays, 9 yards – punt

2 plays, 59 yards – touchdown

3 plays, 7 yards – punt

4. Second down struggles

The Vikings had numerous drives that went 3-and-out, but while the third down failures were notable, it was extreme struggles on second down that put the Vikings in a lot of third-and-difficult situations. Here's how they did on second downs.

2nd-and-2 – run no gain

2nd-and-9 – run no gain

2nd-and-10 – pass 3 yards

2nd-and-7 – Cousins sacked

2nd-and-7 – pass 1 yard

2nd-and-18 – pass 14 yards

2nd-and-10 – incomplete pass

2nd-and-16 – run 1-yard loss

2nd-and-7 – incomplete pass

2nd-and-10 – pass no gain

2nd-and-2 – run 1 yard

2nd-and-4 – pass 47 yards

2nd-and-3 (goal) – pass 3-yard TD to Thielen

2nd-and-10 – pass 9 yards

2nd-and-4 – run 53-yard TD by Cook

2nd-and-8 – run 1 yard

It wasn't until late in the third quarter when Minnesota starting making plays on second down, including their two biggest plays of the day – the 47-yard catch and run by Jefferson and Cook's 53-yard touchdown run.

5. Vikings can run away in the NFC North

At 5-1, the Vikings own a two-game cushion in the NFC North thanks to the Packers losing 27-10 at home to the New York Jets. Green Bay is 3-3 and reeling while the Bears (2-4) and Lions (1-4) don't look like threats.

What's more is that Minnesota is 3-0 against the Packers, Bears and Lions.

The Vikings are off in Week 7 before hosting Arizona and then going to D.C. to play the Commanders. Wins there would put them at 7-1 entering back-to-back games against the Bills and Cowboys, followed by a short rest game on Thanksgiving night against the Patriots. After that, the Jets, who don't appear to be a joke this season.

If the North is a two-team race, then the pressure is on Green Bay. They play at the Commanders in Week 7 followed by a gauntlet at Buffalo, at Detroit, at home against Dallas and then a Thursday home game against the Titans before they go to Philly.