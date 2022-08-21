5 things to know from the Vikings' preseason loss to the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 Saturday night in preseason action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here are five things to know, specifically geared for Vikings fans.

1. Kellen Mond does nothing to earn backup QB job

Mond got the start and was looking good on the opening draft until he threw an ugly interception in 49ers territory. The second-year QB's night ended with another interception on an under-thrown ball into double coverage, again deep in Niners' territory.

Mond finished the game 10-of-20 for 82 yards, zero touchdowns and two picks.

Sean Mannion was 10-of-15 for 65 yards. As has been reported previously, there's a chance that Kirk Cousins' backup quarterback isn't currently on the Vikings' roster.

2. Andrew Booth Jr. suffers ankle injury

There have been rave reviews about the rookie cornerback from Clemson this training camp and preseason, but Booth Jr. went down with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return to the game. What's concerning is that Booth Jr., who slid in the draft because of his injury history, had to be helped off the field and didn't appear able to put any weight on his injured ankle.

3. Ed Ingram the only projected offensive starter to play

With 27 players inactive for the game, all but one projected offensive starter played; Ed Ingram. The rookie right guard started for a second consecutive preseason game and appears to have nearly locked up the starting job ahead of Chris Reed, who is dealing with a nagging injury.

Ingram did get beat on a sack by 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who was the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

4. Ty Chandler continues to flash potential

On a night where there was very little to cheer about from the offense, the rookie running back from North Carolina scored Minnesota's only touchdown of the game on a two-yard run between the tackles in the second quarter. Chandler led the Vikings with five carries for 19 yards, while adding one catch for three yards.

Chandler has one more preseason game to earn a spot on the roster or possibly clear waivers and land on the practice squad. Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, the latter two who played before Chandler Saturday night, all seem like locks to make the 53-man roster.

5. T.Y. McGill is splashing this preseason

McGill had two sacks in the preseason opener against the Raiders and he was in on two more sacks against the 49ers, though he shared one of those with Patrick Jones II, giving him 3.5 this preseason.

McGill has stuck around in the NFL since 2015 and he's making a strong case to make the team as a depth defensive tackle under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.