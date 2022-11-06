5 things we learned as the Vikings moved to 7-1

The Vikings survived an offense that sputtered for most of the game but hung close and pulled out another one score victory as they move to 7-1 with a trip to Buffalo coming up next week.

Now that the dust has settled from yet another wild performance here's five things that stood out from the Vikings 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders.

1. Resilience continues

As they've done all season, the Vikings never gave up. The offense sputtered after starting with a nine-play, 78-yard drive, following it up with punt, punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, punt.

Washington came back and had taken a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins proceeded to lead a nine play, 68-yard drive to set up Greg Joseph for a field goal. Harrison Smith's fourth interception of the season, and his third in three games, gave the Vikings great field position to tie up the game.

Two plays later the Vikings and Commanders were tied at 17 with 7:46 left to go.

Danielle Hunter registered his second sack of the game to force a quick three and out.

From there, the Vikings ran out the clock and drove down the field to set up Greg Joseph for the game winning kick, which he converted to give the Vikings their seventh win of the season.

2. Hockenson is a big deal

The Vikings acquired tight end TJ Hockenson on Tuesday and by Sunday he was doing something Vikings fans haven't seen in years.

Hockenson's nine catches were the most by a Vikings tight end since Kyle Rudolph caught nine against the Lions late in the 2018 season.

Cousins connected with his newest weapon on the third play of the game for a 19-yard gain on third-and-five. Hockenson ended his first game in purple with nine catches for 70 yards.

The way the Vikings utilized Hockenson's athleticism was also notable. Kevin O'Connell had Hockenson lining up all over the field not just at tight end, but out wide as well.

3. Interior offensive line continues to be a problem

The interior offensive line issues continue to be a problem. Ed Ingram was a turnstile in the first quarter, allowing Daron Payne to kill an early drive. Garrett Bradbury and Austin Schlottmann were regularly brushed aside by Washington's star defensive tackles Payne and Jonathan Allen.

The Washington defense registered eleven quarterback hits while sacking Cousins twice for 17-yards.

4. The Vikings defensive line is wrecking teams

While Washington was getting to Cousins quite often, the Vikings defensive line was doing the same to former Viking Taylor Heinicke.

Za'Darius Smith was credited with three quarterback hits while Hunter and DJ Wonnum each picked up two more.

Hunter picked up two sacks Sunday and Wonnum added another to the Vikings total.

5. Punt off!

For a large portion of the game we were witness to a punt off between two of the league's strongest legged punters.

Vikings punter Ryan Wright 51.7 yards per attempt on his six punts, his longest going for 61 yards.

Wright's Washington counterpart Tress Way totaled 240 yards on his five punts Sunday.