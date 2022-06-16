As we endure the hot sun and wait for the popping pads of training camp, one of football fans’ favorite summer past times is to take swings at guessing which unexpected events we’ll see in the upcoming season. For our next installment of Predictions and Projections week, we take a look at 50 bold Minnesota Vikings and NFL predictions.

What constitutes a bold prediction? Does it need to be something totally unexpected? Or somewhat within reason but unlikely? Is it more like calling your shot on something that’s 50-50 but you’re leaning very confidently in one way?

Yes to all of them. So that’s our criteria for our bold predictions. Some will be specific to the Minnesota Vikings and others will be concerning the rest of the league. Let’s get to it…

1 — The Vikings win on the final day of the season to make the playoffs

Over the last four seasons, the Vikings came up short three times in key late-season games that kept them from making the postseason. Two of those seasons it was the Chicago Bears who played a key role in booting them out of the race. This year, Kirk Cousins could get a chance at revenge if the Vikings are in a tight NFC playoff race needing to beat the Bears in Chicago on the final day of the season in order to reach the playoffs. With the current state of Chicago appearing pretty woeful and the Vikings turning around the Chicago curse in recent years, they could buck history and win at Soldier Field for the right to play deep into January.

2 — The Los Angeles Chargers win the Super Bowl

Star quarterback on a rookie contract. Check. Progressive coach. Check. Defense restocked with free agent dollars. Check. Offensive line and weapons good. Check. The Chargers do not have history on their side with a Vikings-like number of meltdowns during their best years but this version of the once-tortured Bolts is stacked. Justin Herbert is on the same path as Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as elite young QBs who put their teams in position to reach the Super Bowl on their rookie deals. If Brandon Staley’s aggressive style clicks in Year 2, L.A. can be the class of the AFC.

3 — The Detroit Lions win eight games or more

The Lions were so bad last year that it’s hard to see them making a massive leap forward but every year there’s a worst-to-first club and Detroit has all the signs of bouncing back from the depths of the league. They very likely won’t reach first place but they can fight tooth and nail with the Vikings in the NFC North if their recent draft picks become stars and Jared Goff gives them a performance more reflective of his Rams years. They have improved their set of weapons, offensive line and defense and proved they’re willing to fight for Dan Campbell.

4 — Buffalo does not win the AFC East

On paper, Buffalo’s team has everything that screams Super Bowl. A great quarterback, good head coach, No. 1 ranked defense from last season and determination to finally get over the hump for the first time in franchise history. But sustaining greatness year after year without a hiccup is tough. They lost OC Brian Daboll to the New York Giants and face an improved division. This might be the year they see some regression as the entire league has a target on Josh Allen’s back.

5 — Baltimore wins the AFC North

The most injured team in football last year will bounce back, even if there is Lamar Jackson contract drama. They aren’t a perfect team and could certainly use a better passing scheme and weapons for Jackson but they are one of the best coached teams in the NFL with a strong offensive line and stacked defense. The Bengals and Browns may be the sexier picks but steady old Baltimore can win the North so long as Jackson is healthy.

6 — Trevor Lawrence makes the Pro Bowl

Many great quarterbacks had a miserable time as a rookie and Lawrence was really miserable in 2021. The difference, however, is that he was playing for the NFL’s worst coach in Urban Meyer. Now he has a massive upgrade in coaching and improved group of receivers with which to work. With a year of experience under his belt, Lawrence will make a big jump this year and be considered another star QB in the AFC.

7 — Only two teams from the AFC West make the postseason: KC and LAC

Sorry Denver and Las Vegas, the Chargers are the most complete team and Patrick Mahomes isn’t letting Kansas City fall off just because Tyreek Hill got traded to the Dolphins. Despite teams adapting their defenses versus KC last season, Mahomes still overcame the adjustments to lead one of the best offenses in the NFL that was one play away from beating Cincinnati and going to the Super Bowl again. Adding Russ Wilson and Davante Adams to the division isn’t enough to keep KC out. And as good as Wilson is, Denver would seem to be the team most likely to come up just short of the playoffs with an inexperienced coach in a brutal division.

8 — The Eagles win the NFC East

Philly has a case for the most improved team in the offseason by adding receiver AJ Brown to give Jalen Hurts some help. The NFC East will be tougher but it’s also hard to see Dallas repeating their 12 win 2021 season.

9 — The Giants will have a tough decision on Daniel Jones at the end of the year

It won’t just be Brian Daboll who gets Daniel Jones to figure out how to stop fumbling and throwing interceptions but the improvement (and heath) of his supporting cast. The G-men have a better OL and better receivers to give Jones a chance with a competent offensive mind in Daboll. Still it’s hard to see Jones clearing the Baker Mayfield/Jimmy Garoppolo threshold, putting New York in the hard spot of either keeping Jones or drafting someone else.

10 — Andrew Booth Jr. will be starting at CB by the end of the season

We can’t forget Andrew Booth Jr. would have been a first-round pick if not for concerns about his health. While Patrick Peterson and Cam Dantzler look like quality Day 1 starters at corner, injuries happen at that position frequently, which could open the door for Booth Jr. to come in and prove he’s the man for the future.

11 — With Baker Mayfield at QB, the Panthers finish second in the NFC South

The Cleveland Browns are dragging their feet on a Baker Mayfield trade but it seems inevitable that he’ll end up with the Carolina Panthers, who had arguably the NFL’s worst QB in Sam Darnold last season. Mayfield would join a team with some weapons and talent on defense in a division that only has one scary team in Tampa Bay. It would give them a chance to be a surprise playoff team with competent QB play.

12 — Trey Lance will win 10 games but throw for under 3,500 yards

The 49ers are going to move forward from Jimmy Garoppolo onto Trey Lance, regardless of whether their former top pick is truly ready or not. Lance looked far away from a finished product in his few appearances last year but the 49ers have a strong overall team and his running ability can close the gap and give San Francisco a chance to still be in the playoffs.

13 — The Rams win less than 10 games

This one is particularly on the bold side because the Rams are coming off a Super Bowl championship but the wear and tear of playing a 17-game season, not having a first-round bye in the playoffs and reaching the Super Bowl is bound to take a toll. In a very difficult division with two other contending teams and having lost some key contributors (i.e. Robert Woods), they could drift back to a bubble team.

14 — Kliff Kingsbury is fired at the end of the season

The seat is hot for Kingsbury, especially after the Cardinals traded for receiver Marquise Brown. It was a sign of their desperation to get farther into the postseason before Kyler Murray becomes very expensive. If the Cards win 10 games but suffer another first-round out, they may look for other solutions at HC.

15 — The Vikings’ “surprising” loss comes against the Jets

When Vikings fans wrote in the W’s and L’s on schedule release day, 99% picked the Vikings to beat the New York Jets based on how bad the Jets were last year. But we did the same thing for Cincinnati in Week 1 2021. The Jets won’t make the Super Bowl but they could be better than expected if Zach Wilson improves.

16 — Justin Fields will still have questions about being the franchise guy in Chicago

Supporting cast is important for any quarterback but particularly for young QBs and Justin Fields doesn’t have enough around him to give him the boost in performance he will need in order for the Bears to feel like he’s the only quarterback they will need for the next decade.

17 — The Bears will win five games

Rebuilding is great in theory but not much fun in practice. Chicago tore it all down in the offseason and they’re going to struggle to be competitive with a very weak roster. Anything more than a handful of wins would be a sign that Fields and Matt Eberflus have something good going but it’s hard to see that happening.

18 — Tom Brady will have a QB rating of 95 or lower but the Bucs still win 10+

Tom Brady played at an MVP level in 2021 but it’s tough to trust a man who called it a career and then got bored and decided to come back. His team changed coaches and isn’t quite as strong around him. The Bucs’ division is bad so they’ll win games while Brady shows the signs of aging that he had late in his Patriots tenure.

19 — Dalvin Cook will rush for under 1,000 yards but catch 60+ passes

Kevin O’Connell would be wise to use his other running backs in rotational roles more often to preserve Cook and to put a focus on returning the screen game to 2019 form when he averaged 9.8 yards per catch.

20 — The Vikings’ biggest win will come against Dallas

The Vikings hit a tough patch in the schedule when they go up against Dallas. Beating the Cowboys could swing their playoff chances. This time Dallas won’t have their secret weapon: Cooper Rush.

21 — Irv Smith Jr. will become the fourth highest paid TE prior to 2023

If we believe O’Connell is going to maximize the strengths of his weapons, Smith Jr. should be a beneficiary. He won’t reach Kittle or Kelce levels but he has the talent to have a strong year and force the Vikings’ hand when it comes to his next contract.

22 — Christian Darrisaw will make the Pro Bowl

Darrisaw went through a lot with injuries last season and came out with a good rookie year. He’s healthy this offseason and can put all his physical gifts together to form a very good left tackle.

23 — The Vikings will register under 40 sacks as a defense

The Vikings blitzed (and Justin Fields’d) their way to 51 sacks last year but that will be hard to repeat. They have every chance to be more consistent with their pass rush but it won’t be easy to rack up a metric ton of sacks without many pure pass rushers outside of Smith and Hunter.

24 — Darnell Mooney will catch 100 passes

Who else is Fields throwing the ball to?

25 — The Packers’ defense will rank higher than their offense

Green Bay is deservedly the division favorite but they’re fooling themselves if they think Aaron Rodgers won’t suffer from losing Davante Adams. However, with Jaire Alexander back from injury their defense is loaded and ready to be a force.

26 — Justin Jefferson will throw at least one touchdown pass

Jefferson has an absurd arm for a wide receiver. O’Connell shouldn’t throw the trick plays from last year out of the playbook.

27 — Seattle will draft No. 1 overall (if they don’t trade for Jimmy G)

The Texans and Falcons look like the worst teams in the NFL roster wise but their QBs are better than Drew Lock and Geno Smith. This is the year it truly all comes apart in Seattle.

28 — New NFL overtime rules will determine a divisional or championship weekend playoff game

It’s inevitable that the Bills-Chiefs playoff game from last year will be repeated in some form and we’ll end up seeing both teams get a chance with the ball and fate being changed by the new rules. Roger will want to see it’s success right away (Only mostly kidding).

29 — The Vikings make a (somewhat) significant move before Week 1

The Vikings have a few bucks to their name on the salary cap and the uncertainty with contracts around the league and handful of decent free agents still remaining opens their door for a move early in camp that surprises us. Last year that was Everson Griffen. This year? Who knows.

30 — Garrett Wilson wins offensive rookie of the year

Wilson is good with the ball in his hands so the Jets will be dialing up quick passes his way and racking up numbers that impress enough for him to get ROY.

31 — Trent McDuffie wins defensive rookie of the year

Kansas City took Tyrann Mathieu’s game to the next level. McDuffie isn’t Mathieu but he’s playing in a favorable defense for his skill set.

32 — Kenny Pickett wins 8 games as Steelers starter

The Steelers are going to quickly remember that Mitch Trubisky is Mitch Trubisky and turn to their rookie. Pickett might be pretty rough to start but the Steelers have a tremendous defense and won despite horrendous QB play last year. Mike Tomlin won’t let them collapse.

33 — Desmond Ridder starts by Week 7 for the Falcons

The Falcons are terrible and could start 1-6, leaving no reason to stick with Mariota.

34 — The Titans miss the playoffs and move on from Ryan Tannehill after 2022

It’s easy to forget Tennessee was the No. 1 seed last year but the roster isn’t special and the AFC is a nightmare. Tannehill’s playoff performance will haunt them and he will not get back to his 2019 form and be moved after this year.

35 — Rashod Bateman makes the Pro Bowl

The former Gopher is now the top target aside from Mark Andrews in Baltimore. He has great talent that will be utilized with Marquise Brown gone.

36 — Danielle Hunter signs a $25 million per year contract with the Vikings after 2022

Hunter will have a season similar to what he did in 2018 and 2019 and the Vikings will move heaven and earth to keep him long term.

37 — Dan Campbell will win coach of the year, Robert Salah runner up

If Detroit is in the playoff race, the media will fawn over the lovable Campbell and Salah’s Jets overachieving will also get a pat on the head from voters.

38 — The NFL will set its highest league passer rating mark ever

The quality of QB around the NFL is through the roof overall and there aren’t many rookie QBs starting to bring down the performance of the NFL in passing overall. Plus, look at all these insanely good receivers. Nobody is stopping them.

39 — The Saints will win six or fewer games

Sean Payton may have been able to curtail the madness of Jamies Winston but that’s because he’s Sean Payton. Other coaches won’t have the magic touch with the volatile QB.

40 — Mike McDaniel will be one-and-done in Miami, giving way to Sean Payton

If Miami isn’t great, their owner is going to give the entire franchise to the best available coach who is crazy enough to work there.

41 — Despite making the playoffs, 2022 is Kirk Cousins’ final year as Vikings QB

After a similar season to those of the past, the Vikings will draft a QB and sell Cousins to the highest bidder, thus finally providing the “rebuild” part of “competitive rebuild.”

42 — Mike McCarthy is fired, Kellen Moore takes over as Dallas coach

If Dallas drifts back from 12 to eight or nine wins and missed the postseason in an improved NFC East, it’s over for Mikey.

43 — The NFL sets record for most fourth downs attempted

The analytics have taken hold, folks, and we’re never going back.

44 — Lewis Cine grades above 75 by PFF

Playing alongside Harrison Smith has been a golden ticket for far less gifted players before young Lewis.

45 — The Patriots win 12 games

New England is being treated like they are the 1999 Browns by media types this offseason but they had an elite defense in 2021 and sport a young QB who can take a step forward and win the division. #PatriotsWay returns.

46 — The NFL will be pressured to change the kickoff rule

The lack of kickoff returns in the NFL is obnoxious and this year some exciting returners (including Kene Nwangwu) will get the ball rolling on the conversation about putting the excitement back in that play.

47 — The Vikings will not kick a field goal inside 30 yards or punt inside the 45

What I’m saying is: O’Connell will game manage aggressively, not randomly.

48 — Akayleb Evans will win Mr. Mankato

Allegedly overdrafted, the lanky corner just needs to make a few plays in preseason to draw the attention of fans and win Mr. Mankato.

49 — Aaron Rodgers will retire after 2022 and start an NFT company

At some point being the QB and GM is going to take away from the life he really wants to live as a tech bro.

50 — The Vikings’ offensive line will rank above 20th in pass blocking… (yes, that’s bold)

As long as they stay healthy, the tackle play is going to push this number up into the average ballpark and Darrisaw and O’Neill will be talked about as a top tackle combo in the league.. but that doesn’t mean they’ll be perfect. The scheme may also give some more help to the guys in the middle and allow them to improve and finally rank as an average OL for the first time since 2017.