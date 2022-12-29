Aaron Rodgers returns to practice, Christian Watson still out

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday ahead of the latest installment of the Vikings-Packers rivalry.

Rodgers missed Wednesday's practice with right thumb and knee issues.

Packers head coach Matt LaFluer told Wisconsin media that Christian Watson would be back at practice Thursday on a limited basis, but he did not wind up practicing because of a hip injury he suffered Sunday in Miami. Explosive kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) also missed a second straight practice.

As for the Vikings, they listed center Garrett Bradbury as a DNP for a second straight day as he recovers from a back injury. Left guard Ezra Cleveland was listed as a limited participant for the second consecutive day this week with a shoulder injury.