Skip to main content

Akayleb Evans already ruled out for Sunday's game at Lions

Evans suffered his second concussion of the season in Sunday's win over the Jets

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has already ruled out rookie corner Akayleb Evans for Sunday's game in Detroit.

The 23-year old defensive back started Sunday's game against the Jets but left early after suffering another concussion, according to the team.

Evans had missed the previous two weeks due to being in concussion protocol and is now set to miss his third game in the last four.

The fourth round pick isn't the only Vikings player this season to suffer a repeat concussion in their first game back. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left Week 10's win over Buffalo due to a concussion and cleared protocol in time for the following week's game against Dallas, only to suffer a blow to the head in the second quarter, and has not played since.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Evans now out this week, and fellow rookie corner Andrew Booth Jr. already on injured reserve for the rest of the season, the Vikings are getting third year corner Cameron Dantzler back at just the right time.

Dantzler has been out the past four weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in the Vikings' Week 9 win over Washington.

Related Articles

2022_1106_Vikings_Commanders_REG09_0311
MN Vikings

Akayleb Evans already ruled out for Sunday's game at Lions

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19563717
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: It's time to starting putting teams away, Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
USATSI_19562620
MN Vikings

Few bright spots in the Vikings' PFF grades despite 27-22 win over Jets

By Jonathan Harrison
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings, Colts in Week 15 flexed to Saturday kickoff

By Joe Nelson
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Source: Arraez available in trade if it helps Twins' pitching

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson, D.J. Reed
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson fires back at DJ Reed's 'in his s***' claim

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19563958
MN Vikings

How the Vikings' red zone defense shut the door on the Jets

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Watch: O'Connell's locker room speech after Vikings beat Jets

By Joe Nelson