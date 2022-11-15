Angry Bills fans have taken over Duke Shelley's Wikipedia page

The Vikings cornerback is paying the price for his big play in Buffalo.

Duke Shelley made a great first impression for the Minnesota Vikings, making a key play in Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings' newest cornerback's breakup while covering Dawson Knox was one of the main reasons why Minnesota was able to improve to 8-1 but he is playing the price as angry Bills fans have taken over his Wikipedia page.

On the page, it states that Shelley was signed to the Vikings practice squad on Sept. 6. It also says that he was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 12.

So far, so good.

It then states that on Nov. 13, Shelley committed "Grand theftery in the end zone and was named duke of Buffalo by the Viking horde."

Shelley's play was one of several questionable calls during Sunday's victory. On the final drive of regulation, Gabriel Davis made a catch that appeared to hit the ground and eventually led to a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

In the extra frame, the Bills' defense had 12 players on the field for a 1st-and-goal that resulted in a three-yard loss for Dalvin Cook. The Vikings eventually settled for a field goal, which gave the Bills a possession in overtime.

The Vikings also benefitted earlier in the game when Devin Singletary's elbow appeared to be down on a fumble recovered by Camryn Bynum in the second quarter.

In the end, it appeared referees were equally terrible on both sides. It didn't seem to matter for Shelley, who was the highest-graded Viking on defense – albeit on three snaps.

With Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve and Akayleb Evans suffering a concussion on Sunday's win, Shelley could have a chance to add some more facts to his Wikipedia page in the coming weeks.