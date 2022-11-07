Skip to main content
Bills QB Josh Allen will be 'limited' ahead of Vikings game

Bills QB Josh Allen will be 'limited' ahead of Vikings game

Allen suffered an injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen suffered an injury during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be "limited" in practice this week ahead of the Sunday game in Buffalo against the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said that at this time, it's not apparent that Allen will miss the game, though the elbow injury he suffered at the end of the Jets game Sunday is a "situation to monitor rather than an ailment."

"He’s still undergoing tests to be sure," Rapoport added.

If Allen is not good to go by Sunday, it opens up the prospect of Minnesota facing not just one former Viking in Stefon Diggs, but two in backup QB Case Keenum.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It would also continue a remarkable string of Vikings luck that has seen them avoid starters against New Orleans (Jameis Winston), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa), and Washington (Carson Wentz) in road games this season.

The Bills fell to 6-2 after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, but remain highly fancied to win the Super Bowl this year thanks in no small part to the dominance of Allen.

The Vikings and the Bills play at noon Central time this Sunday, and will be the most tantalizing game of the day with the Vikings 7-1.

Related Articles

Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Bills QB Josh Allen will be 'limited' ahead of Vikings game

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19375368
MN Vikings

Vikings PFF Grades: Hockenson and Evans impress, Cleveland did not

By Jonathan Harrison
m1fd44cvqnl3yhm2lfki
MN Vikings

Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19116042
MN Twins

Carlos Correa officially opts out of Twins contract

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19375128
MN Vikings

TJ Hockenson proves to be an impact player right away

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19181343
MN Twins

Five Twins hit free agency; what pitchers are available?

By Jonathan Harrison
Screen Shot 2022-11-06 at 6.18.47 PM
MN Vikings

Topless, victorious Kirk Cousins rocks diamond chains again

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19375142
NFL News and Rumors

The knives are out for Aaron Rodgers after loss to Lions

By Adam Uren