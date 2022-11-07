Bills QB Josh Allen will be 'limited' ahead of Vikings game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be "limited" in practice this week ahead of the Sunday game in Buffalo against the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said that at this time, it's not apparent that Allen will miss the game, though the elbow injury he suffered at the end of the Jets game Sunday is a "situation to monitor rather than an ailment."

"He’s still undergoing tests to be sure," Rapoport added.

If Allen is not good to go by Sunday, it opens up the prospect of Minnesota facing not just one former Viking in Stefon Diggs, but two in backup QB Case Keenum.

It would also continue a remarkable string of Vikings luck that has seen them avoid starters against New Orleans (Jameis Winston), Miami (Tua Tagovailoa), and Washington (Carson Wentz) in road games this season.

The Bills fell to 6-2 after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, but remain highly fancied to win the Super Bowl this year thanks in no small part to the dominance of Allen.

The Vikings and the Bills play at noon Central time this Sunday, and will be the most tantalizing game of the day with the Vikings 7-1.