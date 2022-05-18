Bisi Johnson ready to compete after long year away

EAGAN — Bisi Johnson began 2021 training camp with his eye on winning the competition for the No. 3 receiver job but just a few days into camp he suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire season. On Tuesday, Johnson was fully participating in Minnesota Vikings OTA practice, looking to put himself back in the mix.

“I was a little nervous at first but it’s like riding a bike, you get used to it, you get a little sore afterwards but it’ll come in due time,” Johnson told Purple Insider after practice.

Johnson, who was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, emerged as a reliable option as a rookie when Adam Thielen suffered an injury. He finished the ‘19 season with 31 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, he won the starting outside receiver job out of camp but saw Justin Jefferson take over as the team’s next superstar.

The Vikings’ previous offense leaned heavily on sets with two tight ends so Johnson only saw the field on more than a quarter of total snaps once after Week 2 of 2020 and finished with 14 catches on 19 targets. Now he sees opportunity with a new coaching staff that’s expected to play more three-receiver personnel groupings.

“Coming off an injury you’re nervous about the future but you can’t think too far in the future,” Johnson said. “We have a new coaching staff, great coaching staff, they hired incredible people and it just so happens that the offense fits very well for receivers. I think everybody’s excited about that and we have a lot of competition in the room that will push each other but at the same time we support each other.”

Johnson needed that support during his time away. His teammates, including Dalvin Cook who missed much of 2017 with an ACL tear, told him that he would come back strong from an ACL injury. He was also able to spend the entire season in the training room with fellow receiver Blake Proehl, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in camp as well. But the road back still had its difficult moments.

“I haven’t missed a whole year of football since I started playing football and I started playing when I was seven,” Johnson said. “It’s a mental battle. We talk a lot about mental health, whether it’s talking to a therapist, talking to somebody close to you, getting support from guys who have gone through that injury. You figure it out on the go because I’ve never done this before so I don’t really know how it goes but I felt like I had a great support system.”

During Johnson’s recovery, KJ Osborn developed into the No. 3 receiver, catching 50 passes for 655 yards. And Osborn won’t be the only competition for snaps behind Adam Thielen and Jefferson. Last year, 2021 draft pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette flashed some big-play ability with five catches for 116 yards and the Vikings drafted another receiver this year in the sixth round.

“The rookies came in the other day and I’m talking to Jalen Nailor and he’s like, ‘It’s great to have you guys around because you guys are helping us and supporting us,’” Johnson said. “Honestly since I came in as a rookie that’s how it’s been. It’s never been a dog eat dog wide receiver room, we all help each other.”

While Johnson’s summer will be defined by daily battles for reps and preseason games that will determine the depth chart, he can still take a moment to appreciate being back on the field.

“I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ It was the first time I ran a route against somebody in almost a year,” Johnson said. “It’s good to be back. Good to feel like myself.”

Subscribe: Sign up for the Purple Insider Newsletter