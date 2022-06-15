Bryant McKinnie and the Players Choir advance on 'America's Got Talent'

Randy Moss was a great high school basketball player. So was Terrell Owens. Tony Gonzalez was good enough that he played college basketball. Ryan Longwell is a scratch golfer. Brett Favre became a helluva bicyclist after his playing days were over.

There are countless examples of star football players excelling in other activities off the gridiron, and you can add ex-Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie to that list. And no, this has nothing to do with boating or Lake Minnetonka.

McKinnie happens to be singing in the NFL Players Choir, which was on display for the nation to see as they competed on America's Got Talent Tuesday night.

The performed Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," and it was good enough to get 'yes' votes from the judges, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. That means they moved past the qualifying round and will perform again on the show in the future.

The choir is made up of 12 current and former players, though there doesn't appear to be an official choir roster anywhere online. We do know that one of the lead singers is ex-Bills linebacker Bryan Scott. No other former Vikings are members of the choir.

McKinnie is no stranger to music. Back when he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens he was a producer with BMajor Music Group, which was nominated for multiple Grammies.