Skip to main content
Bryant McKinnie and the Players Choir advance on 'America's Got Talent'

Bryant McKinnie and the Players Choir advance on 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell loved the performance.

America's Got Talent

Simon Cowell loved the performance.

Randy Moss was a great high school basketball player. So was Terrell Owens. Tony Gonzalez was good enough that he played college basketball. Ryan Longwell is a scratch golfer. Brett Favre became a helluva bicyclist after his playing days were over. 

There are countless examples of star football players excelling in other activities off the gridiron, and you can add ex-Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie to that list. And no, this has nothing to do with boating or Lake Minnetonka. 

McKinnie happens to be singing in the NFL Players Choir, which was on display for the nation to see as they competed on America's Got Talent Tuesday night. 

The performed Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," and it was good enough to get 'yes' votes from the judges, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. That means they moved past the qualifying round and will perform again on the show in the future. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The choir is made up of 12 current and former players, though there doesn't appear to be an official choir roster anywhere online. We do know that one of the lead singers is ex-Bills linebacker Bryan Scott. No other former Vikings are members of the choir. 

McKinnie is no stranger to music. Back when he was playing for the Baltimore Ravens he was a producer with BMajor Music Group, which was nominated for multiple Grammies. 

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 9.45.05 PM
MN Vikings

Bryant McKinnie and the Players Choir advance on 'America's Got Talent'

By Joe Nelson14 seconds ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Surge, slump, surge: Byron Buxton on his latest hot streak

By Joe Nelson11 hours ago
Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Which players will swing the Vikings' defense?

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider13 hours ago
P.J. Fleck
MN Gophers

Gophers' recruiting class climbs rankings with 5 new commits

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
Joe Ryan
MN Twins

Twins pitchers Ryan, Gray set to return against Mariners

By Chris SchadJun 13, 2022
D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Report: D'Angelo Russell being 'shopped around' by Timberwolves

By Joe NelsonJun 13, 2022
MN starssss
MN Gophers

Minnesota is home to the best of the best in college sports

By Joe NelsonJun 13, 2022
20211205_Vikings_Lions_REG13_0287
MN Vikings

Analyzing ESPN's Vikings projections

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJun 13, 2022