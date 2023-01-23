Cowboys and Bills lose, so NFL fans are talking about Kirk Cousins

Kyle Terada, Mark Konezny, Matt Krohn – USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills were rocked by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys didn't have enough in the tank to leave San Francisco with a win. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Dak Prescott are getting plenty of criticism, but there are a surprising number of fans using Buffalo's and Dallas' woes to take a shot at Kirk Cousins.

Barstool Sports dug up one of the oddest stats you'll ever see: no team in NFL history has lost to Kirk Cousins and went on to play in the Super Bowl. They've dubbed it "The Cousins Curse."

After the loss to the Bengals, the Bills' Stefon Diggs appeared to throw a tantrum on the sideline and then reportedly blew out of Highmark Stadium before some of the coaches had a chance to address the team following the loss to Cincinnati.

Diggs' reaction stirred memories of Diggs barking at Cousins when they were together in Minnesota.

And then Cousins was the butt of the joke in this tweet about the final play of the Cowboys-49ers game, in which running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center.

This fan drew a connection to the 4th-and-8 play in which Cousins threw short to T.J. Hockenson in the Wild Card loss to the Giants.

But the most common Cousins references lead to the never-ending debate about which quarterback is better: Prescott or Cousins?

Most people simply say they are the same, though there is usually a cheap shot embedded in the opinion that goes something like this: "Dak Prescott is trash. He's the same as Kirk Cousins."