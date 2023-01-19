Patrick Peterson explains his reaction to Kirk Cousins throwing short

Two things stood out on the latest All Things Covered podcast with former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Peterson's thoughts on the ending against the Giants Peterson saying he wants to return to the Vikings

What went through Peterson's head when Kirk Cousins threw short of the sticks to T.J. Hockenson on fourth-and-8, effectively ending the season in a 31-24 loss last Sunday to the New York Giants.

"I was like, he must've [not] known what down it was. I haven't heard his explanation about it as of yet, but on the sideline it just took me back. I was just shocked that we threw the ball three yards when we needed eight. I really don't know what went into that, how that decision came about, him throwing the ball that short," Peterson said.

Peterson thought Cousins played "solid" all game and noted how every player leaves a game wishing they could have some plays back.

"I thought he was one of the top-tier quarterbacks all year long," Peterson said of Cousins. "He's a guy that you can win with, for sure. As a team we have to do a better job of continuing to pick each other up when we need to."

Peterson, who will be 33 years old by the time next season rolls around, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. His coverage grade from Pro Football Focus was sixth in the NFL despite playing on a defense that finished 31st against the pass.

Minnesota is going to have to work some money magic because they're projected at $24.4 million over the salary cap, but Peterson wants to return to the Vikings next season.

"No doubt about it. I would love to be in that purple and gold again and give it a run again," he said. "It's just amazing, man. I truly believe, it felt like home to me. It felt like it was a place that I belong."

Peterson has played 12 years in the NFL and has a goal to play at least 15 years.

"I want to continue to play. I feel great. The resume I put up this year has proven that. The body is in great shape, man. The mind is in great shape. As long as my body and mind is willing to go, that's how long I"m going to go," he said.